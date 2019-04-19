Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $78.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 356.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.36. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $131.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 7,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $671,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,976,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $335,649.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

