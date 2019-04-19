Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Netflix from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.15.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $360.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,345,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,309. Netflix has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $423.21. The company has a market capitalization of $152.32 billion, a PE ratio of 134.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.25, for a total transaction of $19,265,200.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,265,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $2,738,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,381 shares of company stock valued at $64,721,327. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 293,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

