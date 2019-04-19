Netflix (NFLX) Price Target Cut to $358.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target decreased by Buckingham Research from $382.00 to $358.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.15.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $360.35 on Wednesday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $123,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,381 shares of company stock worth $64,721,327 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Netflix by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Netflix by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

