NetCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (NET)

NetCoin (CURRENCY:NET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, NetCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NetCoin has a market cap of $166,683.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of NetCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

NetCoin Coin Profile

NetCoin (CRYPTO:NET) is a POW/POS coin that uses the Scrypt Hybrid hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NetCoin’s total supply is 787,126,712 coins. The Reddit community for NetCoin is /r/NetcoinBeginners/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NetCoin is forum.netcoin.io . The official website for NetCoin is netcoin.io . NetCoin’s official Twitter account is @Netcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NetCoin

NetCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

