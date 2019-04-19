Nestlé (NESN) PT Set at CHF 99 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 99 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a CHF 92 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 97 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 97.29.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.