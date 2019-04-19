NeoGenomics (NEO) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NEO. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.55.

NEO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.66. 677,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.23 and a beta of 0.93.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $267,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven C. Jones sold 14,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $281,308.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,520.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,019,496. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 114.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 537,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 287,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,839,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,939,000 after acquiring an additional 743,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 182,172 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 64,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 28.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 212,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

