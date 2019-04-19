Neblio Price Tops $1.64 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00031074 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $23.48 million and approximately $413,248.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,046,747 coins and its circulating supply is 14,325,717 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

