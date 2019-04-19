Navigator (NVGS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVGS. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Navigator from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Navigator from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NVGS stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. Navigator has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $609.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Navigator will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in Navigator by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 532,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 152,347 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Navigator by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 939,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 149,072 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Navigator by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Navigator by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

