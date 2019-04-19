Nationwide Fund Advisors Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 29.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,678,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184,849 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.7% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,050,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,107,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 128,703 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $53.62 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $58.43.

