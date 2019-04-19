National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.40 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Star Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 1,688.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 52,759 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

