National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Savaria Co. (SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Savaria in a research report issued on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$93.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.20 million.

SIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

SIS stock opened at C$13.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. Savaria has a one year low of C$11.41 and a one year high of C$20.95. The stock has a market cap of $588.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 14,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.74, for a total value of C$212,922.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,066,045.04. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.27, for a total transaction of C$331,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,658,737.50.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.