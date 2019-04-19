Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.18 Million Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,851 shares during the period. Brandywine Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,554,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 132,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,554,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 132,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,590,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,760,000 after purchasing an additional 677,156 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 153.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,477,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,484 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDN opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.52 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 190,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,003,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,359,858 shares in the company, valued at $21,499,354.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 84,973 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $1,351,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

