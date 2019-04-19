MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. MutualFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFSF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.59. 5,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $253.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. MutualFirst Financial has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $40.00.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.92%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $156,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

