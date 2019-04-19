Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rollins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Rollins by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Rollins by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after acquiring an additional 104,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 0.49. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $43.40.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $444.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rollins news, insider John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,225,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

