Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes $131,000 Position in Green Bancorp Inc (GNBC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 218.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 44,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GNBC opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Green Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $25.15.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-takes-131000-position-in-green-bancorp-inc-gnbc.html.

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.