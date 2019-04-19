Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $119,000 in Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Stock

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discovery Communications news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $474,919.11. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.34.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

