Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys New Stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 333.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

CBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CBB opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.62. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

