Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Position Trimmed by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10,544.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,378,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,752,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 889.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,924 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,114,000 after acquiring an additional 374,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,349,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,948,000 after acquiring an additional 356,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $143.36 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $105.06 and a twelve month high of $145.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.17% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.73.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $11,152,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $1,940,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,157. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

