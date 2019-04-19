MorphoSys (MOR) Given a €120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.78 ($117.18).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR stock opened at €86.00 ($100.00) on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a 52-week high of €124.90 ($145.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.99.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.