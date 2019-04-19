Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 102,346 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102,346 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 135.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $7,108,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $377,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,144,120 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.11.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $177.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $165.22 and a one year high of $210.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 66.74% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

