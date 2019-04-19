Morgan Stanley’s (MS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a $48.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.24.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.55. 19,903,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,852,323. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $55.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.43%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.03%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,228,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $676,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,686,000 after buying an additional 956,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,267,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,353,000 after buying an additional 476,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,072.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,548,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 13,223,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

