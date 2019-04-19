Morgan Stanley (MS) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. HSBC set a $48.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.24.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,903,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,852,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.