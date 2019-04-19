Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 305 ($3.99) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 316.25 ($4.13).

Shares of LON:MONY traded up GBX 14.90 ($0.19) on Thursday, hitting GBX 363.30 ($4.75). The stock had a trading volume of 2,804,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 372.10 ($4.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 22.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 7.46 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

