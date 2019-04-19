Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 29,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,400,104.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,961,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 5,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $259,748.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,782.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,398,519. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

