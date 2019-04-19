Momo Inc (MOMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $533.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) will post sales of $533.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Momo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $534.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $531.54 million. Momo posted sales of $435.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momo will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Momo.

Get Momo alerts:

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Momo had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Momo from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Momo by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Momo by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Momo by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.67. 1,971,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,161. Momo has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.