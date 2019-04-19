Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $4.39 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,115.6% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,066.8% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.05.

JPM opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The company has a market cap of $392.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,224,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 115,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $12,666,796.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,552 and have sold 190,933 shares valued at $20,796,254. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/mitsubishi-ufj-asset-management-uk-ltd-has-4-39-million-holdings-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.