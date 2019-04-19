MISSION VY BANC/SH (MVLY) vs. Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Head-To-Head Review

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

MISSION VY BANC/SH has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MISSION VY BANC/SH and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MISSION VY BANC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MISSION VY BANC/SH and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A $3.20 million N/A N/A Glen Burnie Bancorp $16.21 million 1.85 $1.58 million N/A N/A

MISSION VY BANC/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Dividends

MISSION VY BANC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of MISSION VY BANC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MISSION VY BANC/SH and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A N/A Glen Burnie Bancorp 9.76% 4.72% 0.39%

Summary

Glen Burnie Bancorp beats MISSION VY BANC/SH on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MISSION VY BANC/SH Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, cash management, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, safe deposit box, zero balance accounting, night drop, notary, payment, payroll, insurance and investment, and online banking services. It operates two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Sun Valley, California.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. Further, it provides treasury services products, including wire transfer and ACH services, checkcards, and credit cards; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services, as well as Internet bill paying services. Additionally, the company engages in the business of acquiring, holding, and disposing of real property. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

