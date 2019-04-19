Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Buys 1,305 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 8.9% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,819,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6,963.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 166,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 164,065 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $195.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $205.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.7008 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

