Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,122 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Home Bancshares worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 882.1% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 1,589.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,049,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 987,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of HOMB opened at $19.12 on Friday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 38.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

