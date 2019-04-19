Millburn Ridgefield Corp Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 1.55% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,070,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $899,000.

NYSEARCA:THD opened at $90.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $80.99 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

