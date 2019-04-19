Millburn Ridgefield Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $132.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $143.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

