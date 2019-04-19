Millburn Ridgefield Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 609,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $79,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 24,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $133.12 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $107.34 and a 52 week high of $135.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7583 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

