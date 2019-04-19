Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $747,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,466,000 after buying an additional 938,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 299.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,523,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 76.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $259,000.

Shares of JNK opened at $36.14 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $36.23.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 6th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 3rd.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

