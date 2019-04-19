Millburn Ridgefield Corp Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.94% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,063,000 after acquiring an additional 829,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,973,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 218.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 490,838 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,758,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 194,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

RSX stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $22.34.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/millburn-ridgefield-corp-cuts-position-in-vaneck-vectors-russia-etf-rsx.html.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.