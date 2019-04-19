Millburn Ridgefield Corp Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.94% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,063,000 after acquiring an additional 829,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,973,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 218.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 490,838 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,758,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 194,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares during the last quarter.
RSX stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $22.34.
Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.
