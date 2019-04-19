Michael D. Fleisher Sells 6,290 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $912,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $145.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.03. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -7.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 150.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 7,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/michael-d-fleisher-sells-6290-shares-of-wayfair-inc-w-stock.html.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.