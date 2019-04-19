Michael D. Fleisher Sells 6,290 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $912,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $145.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.03. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -7.81 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 150.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 7,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.
