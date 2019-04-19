MGM Resorts International (MGM) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,316 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,827,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,420 shares in the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 535,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $10,103,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

