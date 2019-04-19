Metso Oyj (MXCYY) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. UBS Group upgraded Metso Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXCYY opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Metso Oyj has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Metso Oyj will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

