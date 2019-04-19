Metro’s (MRU) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Metro (TSE:MRU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$51.13.

MRU stock traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.25. 625,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Metro has a 52 week low of C$39.04 and a 52 week high of C$50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67. The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.18999989225115 EPS for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

