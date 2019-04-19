Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Raises Stake in Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 356.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 7.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPLD. BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Upland Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.42 million, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. Upland Software Inc has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Upland Software Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 41,431 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,711,514.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,576,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 28,196 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,135,452.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,506,692.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,128. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

