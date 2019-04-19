Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $152,000 Stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 356.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,260,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after buying an additional 204,897 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,967,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,792,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after buying an additional 707,044 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 762,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,373,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after buying an additional 726,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $293.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.24. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 588.10%. Analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $3,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase IIb clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase III clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; Phase IIb clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase II/III clinical study in liposarcoma; Phase III clinical trial in endometrial cancer; and Phase II clinical trial in glioblastoma multiforme.

