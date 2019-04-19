Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 359.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,512 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Ascena Retail Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,125,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,822,000 after purchasing an additional 998,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 227.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASNA stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $232.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ascena Retail Group Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ASNA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.05 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.26.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

