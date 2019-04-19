Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 4,162 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 246.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $59,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $71,814,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $8,607,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.17. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.78 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 69.46%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

