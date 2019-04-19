Metro, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (MRU)

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Metro in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67. The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Metro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.13.

MRU opened at C$49.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. Metro has a 1 year low of C$39.04 and a 1 year high of C$50.90.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

