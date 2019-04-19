MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in HomeStreet Inc (HMST)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in HomeStreet by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on HomeStreet to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of HMST opened at $27.84 on Friday. HomeStreet Inc has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $755.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.76 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-reduces-holdings-in-homestreet-inc-hmst.html.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.