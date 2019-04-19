MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Position in State Auto Financial Corp (STFC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,470,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,470,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after acquiring an additional 26,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STFC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $35.05.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 6.16%. State Auto Financial’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Melissa A. Centers sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $38,116.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Specialty Insurance. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

