Methanex Co. (MEOH) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. ARP Americas LP increased its position in Methanex by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 10,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Methanex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Methanex by 1,097.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Methanex by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 131,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 51,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEOH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.60). Methanex had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.24%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

