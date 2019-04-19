Mesoblast (MESO) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“Mesoblast announced that the FDA has agreed to a rolling review of the BLA for Remestemcel-L in pediatric steroid-refractory aGvHD. The company intends to begin the submission process soon.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MESO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,858. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $519.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 528.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 117,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,695,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.