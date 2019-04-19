Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Vereit Inc (VER)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,334,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,671,000 after purchasing an additional 734,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vereit by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vereit by 5,317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,269,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,602 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

Vereit stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $313.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.89 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Vereit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Robert W. Baird cut Vereit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vereit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/mercer-global-advisors-inc-adv-takes-position-in-vereit-inc-ver.html.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.0 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 95.0 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.