Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1,430.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Illumina to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.97.

In other Illumina news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total transaction of $280,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,148.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,649.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,979 shares in the company, valued at $100,158,525.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,826 shares of company stock worth $10,604,560 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN opened at $319.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.62 and a 12-month high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.33 million. Illumina had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

