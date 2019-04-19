Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 6,580 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.19. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $73.41 and a one year high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $756.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.26 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

In other news, VP Donna M. Easterly sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $225,589.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,148.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Guldner sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $128,981.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,556.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,406 shares of company stock worth $4,132,062. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 6,580 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/mercer-global-advisors-inc-adv-buys-shares-of-6580-pinnacle-west-capital-co-pnw.html.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.